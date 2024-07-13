Sciencast Management LP Buys 2,430 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up 1.2% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.81. 1,269,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,854. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.90. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $157.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.