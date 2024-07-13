Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,957 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. McDonald’s comprises 1.2% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 36.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 34,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,977,000. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 55.4% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.2% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $253.90. 4,522,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,700. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.