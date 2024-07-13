Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,652 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Crown by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 45,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,172 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $2,769,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Crown by 0.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 104,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Crown by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,420. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CCK traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $75.99. The stock had a trading volume of 956,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,697. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Recommended Stories

