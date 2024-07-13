Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 23,877 Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. Onsemi makes up about 1.1% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.87. 5,950,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,770,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

