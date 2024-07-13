Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $592,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 374.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Black Hills by 29.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,821,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,679,000 after buying an additional 279,987 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKH. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Black Hills Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.29. 608,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,545. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

