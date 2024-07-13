Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SDGR. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs raised Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Schrödinger stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 865,867 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $16,775,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $8,530,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 899,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 235,785 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Schrödinger by 1,137.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 248,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

