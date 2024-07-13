Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $178.40

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €178.40 ($193.91) and last traded at €192.20 ($208.91), with a volume of 7042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €183.00 ($198.91).

The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 89.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of €197.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €239.89.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

