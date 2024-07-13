Sanofi Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 6,242 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 276% compared to the average volume of 1,658 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Sanofi by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,141 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $51,520,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sanofi by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,224,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,077 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3,440.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,033,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,358 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,486,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,425,000 after acquiring an additional 741,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SNY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.33. 1,616,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.66. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

