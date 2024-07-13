Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 1.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 75.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 5.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,542,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,874 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $6,771,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,537,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,787.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,049,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 994,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,452,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after purchasing an additional 434,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

