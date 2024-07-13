SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.93 Million

SALT (SALT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 52.6% against the dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $11,340.08 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009493 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001109 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,658.50 or 1.00033742 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012147 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00068356 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02444898 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $6,539.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

