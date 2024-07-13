Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.97. 4,705,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,559,879. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $246.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,611,251.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,428,121.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,152 shares of company stock valued at $118,115,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

