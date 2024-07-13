SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI) Short Interest Update

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 310.9% from the June 15th total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
SAI.TECH Global Price Performance
NASDAQ SAI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. SAI.TECH Global has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.48.
