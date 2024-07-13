Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Increases Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Ryder System has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Ryder System has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ryder System to earn $14.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Ryder System Price Performance

NYSE:R opened at $128.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $130.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $181,255.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,588,552.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

