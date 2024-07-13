RS Group (LON:RS1) Stock Price Up 9.6%

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 793 ($10.16) and last traded at GBX 790 ($10.12). 1,496,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,242,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720.50 ($9.23).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RS1 shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 925 ($11.85) to GBX 900 ($11.53) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RS Group from GBX 780 ($9.99) to GBX 785 ($10.06) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,010.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 744.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 749.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from RS Group’s previous dividend of $8.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,641.03%.

In other RS Group news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 9,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.98), for a total transaction of £66,482.84 ($85,157.99). In other news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 9,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.98), for a total value of £66,482.84 ($85,157.99). Also, insider Simon Pryce purchased 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 740 ($9.48) per share, with a total value of £45,243.60 ($57,952.61). Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

