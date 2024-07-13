Royal Bank of Canada Trims BCE (TSE:BCE) Target Price to C$51.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on BCE from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cormark dropped their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$53.25 to C$53.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BCE from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$51.31.

Get BCE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

BCE Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$44.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.19. The stock has a market cap of C$40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91. BCE has a 52-week low of C$42.58 and a 52-week high of C$59.25.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72. BCE had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.0157895 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.998 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 207.81%.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.