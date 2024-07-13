Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

MORF opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.50. Morphic has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Morphic will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

In other Morphic news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $557,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,787.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 43,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $2,451,628.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,210.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 10,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $557,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,787.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,790 shares of company stock worth $7,018,566 in the last ninety days. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

