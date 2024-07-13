Royal Bank of Canada Lowers DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DHT.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.50 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered DRI Healthcare Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.14.

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust stock opened at C$11.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.89. DRI Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.21 and a twelve month high of C$17.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DRI Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

