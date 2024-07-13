Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Shares Up 12.1%

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) rose 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 1,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Rotork Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

