Roth Mkm Boosts Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $42.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.45 and a beta of 0.86. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after buying an additional 123,307 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16,623.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 298,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.