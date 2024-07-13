Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $625.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $611.00 to $625.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROP. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $587.09.

ROP opened at $558.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $546.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.75. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $472.18 and a 1 year high of $569.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

