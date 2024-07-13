Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RCI.B. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.79.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$50.86 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$48.67 and a 12 month high of C$64.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.69. The firm has a market cap of C$21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

