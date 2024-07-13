Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Update

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of RCKHF remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. Rockhopper Exploration has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.21.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Further Reading

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

