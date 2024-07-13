Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Update

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of RCKHF remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. Rockhopper Exploration has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.21.
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
