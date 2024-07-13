Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s current price.

RBLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

RBLX stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Roblox has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,620.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,620.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,188,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,185 over the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after buying an additional 10,025,779 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 3,188.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 82,143 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,805,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

