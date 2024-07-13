Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 2%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shot up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.70. 18,135,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 43,835,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.
Rivian Automotive Stock Performance
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive
In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $1,069,292.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,074.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,588. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194,018 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $129,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
