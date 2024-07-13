RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,860.60

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,860.60 ($23.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,921.76 ($24.62). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,910 ($24.47), with a volume of 409,110 shares traded.

RIT Capital Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of £2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,340.91 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,858.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,836.46.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RIT Capital Partners

In other news, insider Vikas Karlekar acquired 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,005 ($25.68) per share, for a total transaction of £19,869.55 ($25,450.94). In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider Cecilia McAnulty purchased 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,969 ($25.22) per share, with a total value of £99,966.13 ($128,046.79). Also, insider Vikas Karlekar purchased 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,005 ($25.68) per share, with a total value of £19,869.55 ($25,450.94). Insiders have bought 7,081 shares of company stock worth $13,971,074 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.