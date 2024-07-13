Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s previous close.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RBBN

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

RBBN opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $179.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.22 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. Research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ribbon Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,862,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 640,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 193,829 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.