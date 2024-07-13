Reviewing Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO) and Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO – Get Free Report) and Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Powerstorm and Telephone and Data Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerstorm 0 0 0 0 N/A Telephone and Data Systems 0 1 2 0 2.67

Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.54%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than Powerstorm.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A Telephone and Data Systems -9.36% 0.62% 0.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Powerstorm and Telephone and Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

80.0% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Powerstorm has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Powerstorm and Telephone and Data Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Telephone and Data Systems $5.16 billion 0.46 -$500.00 million ($4.87) -4.33

Powerstorm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telephone and Data Systems.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats Powerstorm on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powerstorm

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. operates a consortium of privately held sustainability-themed companies acquired for growth. Its scope of action targets SMEs in 5 themes, including real estate and heritage, telecom and fiber, power and alternative energy, food and aquatic innovation, and electric mobility. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products. It also provides replace and repair services; Trade-In program through which it buys customers' used equipment; internet connections and all-home Wi-Fi services; TDS TV+, an integrated cloud television platform that offers video content and features; local and long-distance telephone service, voice over internet protocol, and enhanced services; broadband, IP-based services, and hosted voice and video collaboration services; and communication services in underserved areas. The company sells its products through retail stores, direct and indirect sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through ecommerce and telesales. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

