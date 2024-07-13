Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Trims Holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,605,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,446,000 after buying an additional 89,197 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $3,289,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elme Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,942,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Elme Communities by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Elme Communities by 520.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 463,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 389,207 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Shares of ELME stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 667,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. Elme Communities has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.03%.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Elme Communities Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

