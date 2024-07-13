Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 6,433 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.38. 6,543,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,201,101. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $503,106.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $503,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

