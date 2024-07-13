Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.8% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,684,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,267,027. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $446.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

