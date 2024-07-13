Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,334,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,912,000 after purchasing an additional 536,477 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,509,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,069,000 after acquiring an additional 151,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,480. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.38. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

