Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 782.4% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period.

NYSE PBR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. 9,251,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,157,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

