Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Down 78.1% in June

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the June 15th total of 191,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Reliance Global Group stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. 155,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,455. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. Reliance Global Group has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $79.22.

In related news, CEO Ezra Beyman bought 10,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $50,219.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,046.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reliance Global Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Global Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RELI Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 157,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

