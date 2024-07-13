Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.74

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.74 and traded as high as $27.30. Regional Management shares last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 9,840 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Regional Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Regional Management in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 54.90 and a quick ratio of 54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.69. Regional Management had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 8,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.04 per share, for a total transaction of $243,053.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 478,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Regional Management by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Regional Management by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

