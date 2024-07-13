Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.45 and last traded at $54.98. 1,914,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,232,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $58,843,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

