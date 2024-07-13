Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Price Target Raised to $2.40 at Macquarie

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $2.00 to $2.40 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Reading International has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 93.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the quarter. Reading International accounts for about 0.9% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 6.77% of Reading International worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

