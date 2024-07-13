Raymond James Upgrades Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $99.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.92.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PFG

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.66.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 195,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after buying an additional 65,070 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.