Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at UBS Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $121.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $91.67 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.79.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Raymond James by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Raymond James by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 471,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Raymond James by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 246,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Raymond James by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

