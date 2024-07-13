Raymond James Begins Coverage on Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bausch + Lomb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bausch + Lomb by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 343,772 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 47,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

