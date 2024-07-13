Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:METCL)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ METCL opened at $25.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $26.21.
