Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) to Issue $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of METCL stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58.
