Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in June

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance
RAFLF stock remained flat at $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. Raffles Medical Group has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $0.83.
Raffles Medical Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Raffles Medical Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Raffles Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raffles Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.