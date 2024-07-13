Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Radius Recycling Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. Radius Recycling has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $465.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $673.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.90 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. Radius Recycling’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Radius Recycling will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Recycling

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at $159,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

