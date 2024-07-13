QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,822,579.47 in Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,822,579.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,189,751 shares in the company, valued at $340,056,532.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10.

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,580,519.85.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $1,650,417.85.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,531,304.42.

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $2,344,852.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 2.9 %

QDEL stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $49.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

