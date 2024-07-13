Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59,450 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.28% of Quest Diagnostics worth $41,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 46,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.69.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.4 %

DGX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.11. 580,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,783. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $145.62. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.38%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

