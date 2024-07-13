Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.65

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.65 and traded as high as C$29.74. Quebecor shares last traded at C$29.74, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands.

Quebecor Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.72.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

