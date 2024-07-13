Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stock Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,260 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hayward by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,536,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,871,000 after buying an additional 1,871,680 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Hayward by 4,616.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 853,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 835,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hayward by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,511,000 after purchasing an additional 662,795 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Hayward by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,670,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,920,000 after purchasing an additional 546,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,363,000 after purchasing an additional 491,971 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $615,426.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,393.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,428 shares of company stock worth $2,305,278. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Hayward Stock Performance

HAYW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. 1,370,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,612. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $16.04.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.33 million. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

