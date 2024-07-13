Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,771 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $384,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after acquiring an additional 848,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Datadog by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after acquiring an additional 651,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 895,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,645,000 after acquiring an additional 288,257 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.89.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.80. 2,863,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,496. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.38, a PEG ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,246,307.15. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,694 shares in the company, valued at $30,940,858.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,246,307.15. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,940,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 881,530 shares of company stock valued at $106,911,095 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog



Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

