Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $6.21 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,089 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,242,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,248,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 912,409 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $107,984,000 after acquiring an additional 176,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,339,978 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $158,596,000 after acquiring an additional 146,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 456,858 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 121,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,051. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

