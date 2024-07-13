Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $4.07 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.07% of Littelfuse as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,638 shares of company stock worth $2,463,552. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Littelfuse Trading Up 2.9 %

LFUS traded up $7.53 on Friday, hitting $270.26. 166,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.57. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $309.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

